Cash transfer to ration cardholders: Narayanasamy disappointed with Madras High Court ruling

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has expressed disappointment over the Madras High Court order dismissing his writ petition challenging the decision of the Centre and Lt. Governor to transfer cash to beneficiaries’ accounts instead of distributing free rice to ration cardholders.

“It is a sad day for us. On one side, the Centre and Lt. Governor are working against us. Now the Court says it cannot go against the decision of the President of India. In this context, I don't know how to do anything for people,” he said in an emotional address at a function to mark the AICC membership drive on Friday evening.

Free rice distribution was an electoral promise of the Congress. The Lt. Governor objected to the decision and referred the matter to the Centre. The Union government concurred with the decision of Lt. Governor to transfer cash to the beneficiaries account, the Chief Minister said.

The government decided to approach the court after the cash transfer scheme did not find favour among the public.

L-G hails verdict

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi welcomed the court order.

“We thank Justice C. V Kartikeyan of Madras High Court for upholding the directions of Government of India to the Puducherry Administration to transfer money directly into bank accounts for free rice and not the way it was earlier,” she tweeted.