Puducherry to pay aid in two instalments

PUDUCHERRY

28 May 2021 20:36 IST

N. Rangasamy had announced ₹3,000 sop to ration cardholders

The Union Territory government is planning to provide the cash assistance of ₹3,000 announced by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to compensate for the loss of livelihood due to COVID-19 restrictions in two instalments.

“We are planning to provide the amount in two instalments of ₹1,500. The government runs the administration on a vote-on-account of ₹3,934 crore passed by Parliament for the first five months of this financial year. The amount under the ration head of around ₹60 crore set aside in the vote-on-account will be utilised to disburse the first instalment,” a high-ranking official told The Hindu.

The Civil Supplies Department had set in motion the process to transfer money into the bank account of ration cardholders, the official said and added that the disbursement of the amount would in all probability start next week.

“We will have to find alternative means, including transfer of unspent money in other heads or divert from other programmes to disburse the second instalment,” said another official.

The Chief Minister on May 26 announced the government’s decision to provide ₹3,000 per ration card to alleviate the financial sufferings due to lockdown restrictions. The government had envisaged an expenditure of ₹105 crore to provide the amount to 3.50 lakh cardholders.