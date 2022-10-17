Cash in lieu of 10 kg of rice, 2 kg of sugar to be deposited in bank accounts of all cardholders: Rangasamy

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday announced that the government will disburse cash in lieu of 10 kg of rice and two kg of sugar to all cardholders in the Union Territory for the forthcoming Deepavali festival.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Puducherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (Papsco) Deepavali bazaar at the Regulated Market Committee complex in Thattanchavady, Mr. Rangasamy said the amount equivalent to 10 kg of rice and two kg of sugar would be deposited into the bank accounts of the cardholders.

Papsco and the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs have opened Deepavali bazaars across the Union Territory offering products ranging from groceries to crackers. The purpose of the bazaar is market intervention during the festival season and supply of commodities on a no-profit no-loss basis. Crackers sold here cost 50% less than the fixed Maximum Retail Price he said, adding that the government had disbursed ₹3.5 crore as subsidy to Papsco.

Papsco had netted ₹11 crore through sale of groceries and crackers from the special outlets opened for Deepavali last year. The government is confident that the sales would touch ₹12 crore this year, the Chief Minister said. Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar was present.