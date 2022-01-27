Cases fall below 1,000 as one more death takes toll to 1,916

PUDUCHERRY

27 January 2022 23:18 IST

The test positivity rate remains high at 42.4%

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death as new cases fell below 1,000 on Thursday.

With one patient death registered in Yanam, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory went up to 1,916, according to a bulletin from the Health Department.

Puducherry accounted for 635 of the fresh cases, which were confirmed from 2,217 tests. The test positivity rate was high at 42.4%, case fatality rate 1.21% and recovery rate 88.8%. With 1,486 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 15,751. Of these, 226 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals and 15,525 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded a cumulative tally of 1,57,698 cases and 1,40,031 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 21.46 lakh samples tested so far, over 18.02 lakh returned negative.

With 786 persons taking the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the aggregate vaccine doses administered by the government stood at 15,27,818.

Cuddalore district on Thursday reported one more COVID-19 death and 424 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 71,326.