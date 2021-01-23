Cases drop to 22 in Puducherry

No deaths reported in the Union Territory

Puducherry added 22 new COVID-19 cases to its overall tally while 27 patients were discharged after they recovered on Friday. No deaths were reported in the Union Territory.

The new cases were identified during the testing of 3,342 samples. Puducherry accounted for 12 cases, Mahe eight and Karaikal one. Yanam reported a solitary case after over a week. The test positivity rate was 0.65%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.58%. The tally is 643 deaths, 294 active cases, a total of 38,794 cases and 37,857 recovered patients.

Five fresh cases

The Health Department has so far tested an estimated 5.5 lakh samples, and over 5.07 lakh returned negative.

Cuddalore district reported five fresh cases on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 24,873. While 24,544 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 28.

In Villupuram district, six persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,143.

Kallakurichi district reported four positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,866.