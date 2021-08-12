Cases cross 100 for 2nd day in a row

PUDUCHERRY

12 August 2021 02:02 IST

Puducherry records a fatality due to COVID-19

The Union Territory on Wednesday recorded one death due to COVID-19, while fresh cases crossed the 100-mark for the second day in a row.

Puducherry recorded the only fatality, taking the Union Territory’s toll to 1,801. The toll by region is: Puducherry- 1,427; Karaikal- 231; Yanam- 105, and Mahe- 38.

Puducherry recorded 70 of the 114 fresh cases. As many as 5,924 samples were tested there. This was followed by Karaikal (22), Mahe (20) and Yanam (2).

Advertising

Advertising

The test positivity rate stood at 1.92%, case fatality rate at 1.48% and recovery rate at 97.81%.

With 98 patients being discharged after treatment, the total figure stood at 1,19,213. Active cases touched 866. Of these, 205 patients are in hospitals and 661 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,21,880 cases so far.

Of an estimated 15.57 lakh tests carried out so far, over 13.31 lakh have returned negative.

As many as 4,114 people took the jabs on Wednesday.

Cuddalore district reported no deaths, even as 75 people tested positive, taking the tally to 61,220.