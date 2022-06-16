Cases continue to rise in U.T.

Test positivity rate stands at 1.05%

The new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours shot up to 19 against five recoveries on Thursday. Puducherry accounted for 12 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,816 tests, followed by Yanam (4), Mahe (2) and Karaikal (1). The Union Territory had 77 active cases, with just one patient in hospital care while the rest were in home quarantine. The test positivity rate was 1.05%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.77%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 77 active cases, a total of 1,65,992 cases and 1,63,953 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.68 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.13 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 863 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,26,188 vaccine doses.