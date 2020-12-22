Puducherry

Cases against Congress, DMK workers

The Grand Bazaar and Villianur police stations have registered separate cases against Congress and DMK workers on charges of staging protest without maintaining COVID-19 physical distancing norms and unlawful assembly on Monday.

The GB police registered a case against five Congress workers for preventing police in discharging duties and for not observing COVID-19 protocols while staging a protest near the Head Post Office against the Lt Governor.

The police booked the five under Section 143, 269 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of Epidemic Disease Act 1987 and Disaster Management Act.

The Villianur Police registered cases against five named DMK workers and 200 others for staging a demonstration against gas cylinder price hike and also using a loudspeaker without police permission. Similar sections have been charged against the DMK workers, police said.

