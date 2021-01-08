Puducherry

Case shifted to CB-CID

The Police Department has transferred to the Crime Branch CID the case filed in connection with the alleged detection of a colourless “toxic” substance in the water bottle distributed at a recent meeting convened by the Puducherry District Collector. The D-Nagar police had earlier registered a case under Section 284 of the IPC based on a complaint filed by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.

