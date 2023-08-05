HamberMenu
Case registered for assaulting doctors at Jipmer

August 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The D-Nagar police on Friday night registered a case against a person for assaulting doctors at Jipmer.

According to police, the relatives of an 11-month-old critically ill child made forced entry to the ICU and assaulted doctors on duty. Police said a case has been registered under section 294 (b), 332 and 506 of Indian Penal Code against unknown persons. The culprits would be identified after talking to the relatives of the child, police said.

According to a doctor, a group of men barged into the ICU but it was one of the members in the group who physically and verbally assaulted the doctors. He could be easily identified by the relatives of the child, the doctor said.

Jipmer Faculty Association has condemned the assault on its staff. President of the association R. Raveendran in a statement on Saturday said the child was undergoing resuscitation in the Paediatric ICU. On Friday, 4 to 5 members of a political party claiming to be the relatives of the child made a forced entry into the ICU, and then abused the doctors physically and verbally.

“Such violence against our dedicated healthcare providers is completely unacceptable and deeply distressing. Another similar incident, happened to a doctor working in the emergency medical department about six months ago. No action was taken against the perpetrators,” he said.

Demanding immediate action against those involved in the incident, he said, “Our priority remains focussed on the well-being and recovery of our patients, and we will not tolerate any form of aggression towards our doctors and healthcare professionals. We demand stern action against the offenders,” the release said.

