Case registered againsttwo constables

PUDUCHERRY

17 March 2020 01:39 IST

They were suspended on graft charge

The Grand Bazaar police have registered a case against a police constable of the station and another attached to the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) on charges of allegedly threatening and extorting money from two persons who were staying in a lodge in the city.

According to the police, the crime was committed on March 12. Constable Sathish Kumar and IRBn constable Suresh were on duty when they received a call about an altercation in a lodge on Ambalathadayar Madam Street here.

The two went to the lodge and found an unmarried couple staying in one of the rooms.

The policemen allegedly threatened the couple and collected ₹5,000 from them to avoid registration of a case against them.

The two constables were suspended after a preliminary investigations.

A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 384 (punishment for extortion).