The Mudaliarpet Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹10 lakh by running a chit fund firm.

Upon receiving a complaint from the woman, a resident of Velrampet, the police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 against Gomathi and Duraivel, residing at Thirumal Nagar in Velrampet. Further investigation is on, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.