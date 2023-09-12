ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against Opposition leader for trespassing

September 12, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

There has been a civil dispute between Opposition leader R. Siva and the owner of the hotel

The Hindu Bureau

Following a direction from the High Court, the Grand Bazaar Police have registered a case against Opposition leader R. Siva, his accomplice Jerold and others for allegedly trespassing into a property on Rangapillai Street

According to the police, Mr. Siva along with Jerold had trespassed into a hotel and caused damage to the property. They also dumped debris in front of the hotel creating obstruction to the movement of people, the police said.

There has been a civil dispute between Mr. Siva and the owner of the hotel. The case has been registered under section 448, 427 and 341 of Indian Penal Code, police said.

