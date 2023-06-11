HamberMenu
Case registered against couple in cheating case

June 11, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Orleanpet police have registered a case against a couple on charges of duping a person of around ₹5 lakh by operating a chit fund business in the town.

The couple, identified as Balu and his wife Gnanmeri, both residents of Anna Nagar, collected around ₹5 lakh from a resident of Muthirapalayam. A complaint against the couple was registered with the police after the investor, Jayabal, failed to get the deposited amount back.

Police said the main culprit Balu has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

