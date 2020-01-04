Case filed against Congress legislator in Puducherry for concealing property details

A case has been registered against Congress legislator A. John Kumar under section 125-A of The Representation of the People Act for concealing property details in his election affidavit.

Following a direction given by the District Court, the Odiansalai police on Friday registered the case for concealing details of 2. 4 hectares of land he owned in Kumarapalayam in Mannadipet Commune Panchayat in the affidavit filed for the Kamaraj Nagar by-election in October last year.

Selvamuthurayan, a resident of Mudaliarpet, had filed a petition in the court seeking action against Mr. Kumar for not furnishing details of the property he owned in Kumarapalayam.

According to a senior police officer, the Odiansalai police will conduct further investigations and decide on the future course of action. If found guilty, the legislator could face six months imprisonment, a fine or both.

Mr Kumar currently serves as a Special Representative of the administration in New Delhi.