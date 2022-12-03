Transport Minister files cheating case

December 03, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber wing of the territorial police on Saturday registered a case against an unknown person for trying to cheat Minister for Transport S. Chandira Priyanga.

According to the police, the Minister received a WhastApp message from an unknown number having a display photograph of the Lt Governor. The person impersonating as the Lieutenant Governor posted a message seeking the Minister’s help. As she suspected some foul play, the Minister made enquiries with Raj Nivas. When she found the number was fake, the Minister’s office filed a complaint with the police. The cyber cell has launched an inquiry.

