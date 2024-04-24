Case against seven for alleged temple fund misappropriation

April 24, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Following the order of a local court, the Odiansalai police have registered a case against the trustees of a temple at Vambakeerapalayam for alleged misappropriation of funds.

A case has been registered under Sections 403 (punishment for misappropriation of property), 506 (criminal intimidation), 379 (punishment for theft), 420 (punishment for cheating) and 34 (punishment for criminal act by several persons) of Indian Penal Code against seven persons who were part of running the administration of Sri Angalaparameshwari temple at Vambakeerapalayam, a fishing hamlet near the town here.

The court gave the direction to register a case following a petition moved by a resident of Vambakeerapalayam alleging inaction by the police to investigate a complaint of misappropriation of temple funds despite a direction by the Revenue Authorities.

“It is reported by the complainant that they have made a complaint before the Tahsildar with regard to alleged misappropriation of money by the temple trustees. After investigation, the revenue officials directed the concerned police officials to register the FIR. I have also given my consideration and also upon perusing the records, prime facie a case of alleged misappropriation is made out. Hence, the investigation officer is hereby directed to register the FIR, conduct the investigation and file a report within a reasonable time,” Chief Judicial Magistrate K. Mohan said in his order.

The petitioner in the case, M. Narasimhan, has alleged that the trustee members collected money from the fishing hamlets for the management of Sri Angalaparameshwari Temple and three other small temples in the area. They had submitted accounts showing collections to the tune of ₹85. 75 lakh in 2021 and ₹30. 54 lakh in 2022.

The petitioner has alleged that the amount collected was much more and the expenditure shown by the trustees was wrong. He alleged that the members together have misappropriated huge funds meant for the affairs of the temple.

