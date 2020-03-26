Puducherry

Case against ruling party legislator in Puducherry

Congress MLA A. John Kumar. File.

Congress MLA A. John Kumar. File.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

More than 200 persons had gathered near his house Kumar at Savaripadaiyatchi Street, Nellithope defying curfew

The Orleanpet police on Thursday registered a case against ruling party legislator A. John Kumar and one of his associates for violating COVID-19 lockdown stipulations.

More than 200 persons had gathered near the house of Mr. Kumar at Savaripadaiyatchi Street, Nellithope on Wednesday evening to collect bags containing vegetables. On seeing the police patrol team, the crowd dispersed, police said.

Inquiry by the police revealed that Mr Kumar was distributing vegetables to the public when regulations were in place restricting assembly of not more than four persons at public places, the police said.

A case has been registered against Mr Kumar and Velou alias Veloumama under Section 188, 269 of Indian Penal Code and 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act, 2005 read with section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, police said.

