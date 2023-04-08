ADVERTISEMENT

Case against municipal worker for allegedly killing stray dog

April 08, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

On receipt of a complaint from a resident about a dog’s aggressive behaviour in the area, two unidentified workers of the municipality visited the spot, trapped the dog and then hit it with iron roads. The residents did not approve of the conduct of the workers and reported the incident to the municipality

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against two workers of Puducherry Municipality for allegedly beating to death a stray dog on Bajanai Madam Street at Muthialpet.

A local resident had complained to the municipality about a dog’s aggressive behaviour in the area, the police said adding that two unidentified workers of the municipality visited the spot, trapped the dog and then hit the animal with iron roads. The residents did not approve of the conduct of the workers and brought the incident to the knowledge of the municipality.

A case was registered under section 428 of Indian Penal Code. Representatives of People for Animals and Voice for Voiceless said the incident happened a day after a local cable television channel aired a programme stating the powers of municipal authorities to kill stray dogs in Puducherry.

Member of People for Animals K. Balasubramanian said they were exploring legal options against the cable operator. He also urged the police to arrest the persons accused in the killing of the stray dog at Muthialpet.

