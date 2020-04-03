Case against Mahe legislator for violating lockdown

The Mahe police on Thursday registered a case against Independent legislator V. Ramachandran for violating the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown stipulations.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal told The Hindu on Friday that the MLA used his own vehicle to distribute essential commodities at people’s doorsteps.

Mr. Ramachandran, who is backed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), used the support of the Left cadre to distribute food items gathered from various sources. A large number of cadre gathered on Beach Road defying the prohibitory orders for collecting essential items, Mahe police said.

A case has been registered under section 269, 188 of Indian Penal Code and 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act 2005 read with section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 against the MLA, police said.

Police had registered cases against Congress legislator A. John Kumar and a nominated legislator belonging to the BJP V. Saminathan on same charges.

After the lockdown was imposed, the territorial police have registered as many as 866 cases and seized 3,005 vehicles for lockdown violations. On Thursday alone, 366 cases were registered and 1,099 vehicles impounded, police said.