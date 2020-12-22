Case against four prisoners

PUDUCHERRY

22 December 2020 15:05 IST

Police found a prisoner trying to scale one of the inner compound walls at the jail.

The Kalapet police have registered a case against four undertrial prisoners for trying to smuggle in banned items into the jail.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, they found a prisoner trying to scale one of the inner compound walls at the jail.

On spotting the jail warder, the prisoner ran away. When the jail authorities inspected the spot they found three parcels lying in the area.

The parcels contained cell phones and other banned items. It was revealed that four inmates were trying to smuggle in the items. The parcel could have been thrown from the outside compound wall by accomplices of the four prisoners, police said.