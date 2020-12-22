Puducherry

Case against four prisoners

The Kalapet police have registered a case against four undertrial prisoners for trying to smuggle in banned items into the jail.

According to police, they found a prisoner trying to scale one of the inner compound walls at the jail.

On spotting the jail warder, the prisoner ran away. When the jail authorities inspected the spot they found three parcels lying in the area.

The parcels contained cell phones and other banned items. It was revealed that four inmates were trying to smuggle in the items. The parcel could have been thrown from the outside compound wall by accomplices of the four prisoners, police said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2020 3:06:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/case-against-four-prisoners/article33393458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY