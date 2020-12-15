Puducherry

Case against CPI (M), VCK workers

The Grand Bazaar police have registered cases against five cadre belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi for trying to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while staging a protest in front of the digital office of a private telecom major on Monday

A case has been registered against S. Ramesh, V. Veera Ilanthamizh, M. Kuppusamy, Mathivanan and V. Perumal under Sections 143, 341 and 149 of Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Pondicherry Police Act. They have been booked for unlawful assembly, wrongfully restraining people and trying to burn effigy of PM, police said.

The workers of both the parties after taking out a procession in support of farmers protest gathered near the digital office and raised slogans against PM and corporates for enacting “anti-farmer” legislations.

