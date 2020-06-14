Case against AIADMK MLA for violating lockdown norms in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

AIADMK legislature party leader, A. Anbalagan, along with party cadre, had staged a demonstration near the Chambre De Commerce building on Saturday

The Grand Bazaar police have booked a case against an AIADMK MLA and seven others for violating prohibitory orders and staging a demonstration here.

According to police, AIADMK legislature party leader and Uppalam MLA, A. Anbalagan, along with party cadres had staged a demonstration near the Chambre De Commerce building on Saturday, demanding the immediate release of fishing ban relief assistance to fishermen in the Union Territory.

The case against Mr. Anbalagan and others was registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) read with Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The police found the MLA did not take any permission for the protest and thus violated the rules in force to contain the spread of COVID-19.