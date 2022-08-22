Career guidance centres in all regions of U.T.

Model Career Guidance Centres will be set up in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam on the lines of the ones functioning in Puducherry. The Budget for 2022-23 envisaged getting the approval and financial assistance of the Government of India, to set up these centres in Karaikal (₹34.74 lakh), Mahe (₹37.60 lakh) and in Yanam (₹44.84 lakh). In order to improve Skill Development in Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), ITI for Women in Puducherry has been upgraded with 60 computers in an air-conditioned room at an estimated amount of ₹50 lakh and functioning since last month. There is a proposal to upgrade the Government ITIs at T.R. Pattinam, Karaikal, Nettapakkam and Mahe. To bring all the unorganised work force under one umbrella, Government of India has launched the e-SHRAM portal for registration of unorganised workers. With the continuous efforts of the Labour Department, so far 1,75,761 unorganised workers have registered. It is further expected that more unorganised labourers will register in the e-SHRAM portal, the Budget stated.