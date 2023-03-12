HamberMenu
Carcass of Olive Ridley turtle washes ashore in Puducherry

March 12, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
PUDUCHERRY, 12 March 2023: The carcass of an Olive Ridley turtle washed ashore on the Beach Promenade near Chief Secretariat in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The carcass of an adult Olive Ridley turtle washed ashore on the Puducherry coast on Sunday afternoon. Locals found the dead turtle with injuries on its carapace and head on the Beach Promenade near Chief Secretariat. They also alerted the Forest Department. An official said the turtle might have washed ashore after getting hit by a boat propeller. A post-mortem was conducted and the carcass was buried on the shore. About 60 km stretch of the coast of Puducherry is mainly used by the migratory turtles from December to March every year. 

