Carcass of finless porpoise washed ashore

The carcass of the Indo-Pacific finless porpoise that washed ashore off the Vaithikuppam coast near Puducherry is being taken for a post-mortem on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

May 16, 2022 19:32 IST

Preliminary inquiries reveal that death was not due to fishing and cause will be known only after a post-mortem, says Deputy Conservator of Forests and Wildlife