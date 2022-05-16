Carcass of finless porpoise washed ashore

Special Correspondent May 16, 2022

Special Correspondent May 16, 2022 19:32 IST

Preliminary inquiries reveal that death was not due to fishing and cause will be known only after a post-mortem, says Deputy Conservator of Forests and Wildlife

The carcass of the Indo-Pacific finless porpoise that washed ashore off the Vaithikuppam coast near Puducherry is being taken for a post-mortem on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The carcass of an Indo-Pacific finless porpoise, an endangered species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, was found washed ashore, off the Vaithikuppam coast here on Monday. On being alerted by the locals, Forest Department personnel examined the carcass of the adult female porpoise. Deputy Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Vanjulavalli Sridhar said preliminary inquiries revealed that the death was not due to fishing. The cause of death would be known only after a post-mortem examination. The mammal’s length and weight were measured and the details would be uploaded to a national database on mammals, she said. According to a wildlife biologist, though the finless porpoise is found throughout the Indian coast, it is very rarely sighted. It is classified as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The death could be due to several reasons including internal organ failure, he said.



