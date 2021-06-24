Cap on fees in private schools in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

24 June 2021 15:54 IST

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has directed all private schools in the Union Territory to collect only 75 per cent of tuition fees for the academic year 2021-22 based on the rate fixed by the Fee Committee for 2019-20.

This follows the Madras High Court issuing interim orders on a writ petition seeking a cap on fees collected by private schools in the pandemic situation.

The Chief Minister's order also stipulated that the capped amount has to be collected in two instalments (40 per cent and 35 per cent) or more for 2021-22.

However, the schools shall not collect fees such as annual fee, bus fee, uniform fee, fee for extra curricular activities, library fee, lab fee, sports and fine arts fee, medical fee and fee for value added services for the concerned classes until the schools reopen and offline classes commence, the Chief Minister said.