CAP denies violations in construction of stadium

PUDUCHERRY

16 November 2020 00:55 IST

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry has refuted all allegations in the construction of Seichem Cricket Stadium at Thuthipet.

Honarary Secretary of Cricket Association of Pondicherry V. Chandran, in a release on Saturday, said the promoters did not encroach or trespass or use any waterbody in the construction of the stadium.

It might be recalled that Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi had directed District Collector to initiate action against the promoters for “irregularities,” in the project.

“Out of around 45 acres of leased land, only three acres is government land inside our campus. That’s kept as greenfield with government authorities’ permission. For all the bore wells inside, necessary fee was paid to ground water authorities,” he said. The promoters had filed necessary applications with fees paid to the concerned government authorities, including Puducherry Planning Authority. “We are of the opinion that there is absolutely no problem with the construction. Some RTI activists have started false propaganda with vested interests. Clarifications in this regard were given to Lt Governor,” Mr. Chandran said.

The association and promoters are willing to provide any information that the government wanted to obtain, he said. Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao and Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy on Saturday night visited the stadium and watched the ongoing T-20 match. Mr. Rao, who is also handling sports portfolio, said the Lt Governor was unnecessarily interfering in this affair. “If you have a problem with people in the government and promoters, deal with them. This should not impact promotion of sports, he said in a video message. The government will provide all support to Puducherry Cricket Association. BCCI had already agreed to conduct a few Ranji Trophy tournaments at the stadium, he said.