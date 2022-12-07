Cane crushing begins at co-operative sugar mill

December 07, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Four lakh tonnes of sugar cane, cultivated on about 13,820 acres, is being set as target to be crushed at the co-operative mill during the crushing period and farmers will be paid ₹2,821 per tonne of cane

The Hindu Bureau

Cane crushing began at the Chengalrayan Co-operative sugar mill at Periyasevalai near Villupuram on Wednesday.

According to officials, four lakh tonnes of sugar cane, cultivated on about 13,820 acres, was aimed to be crushed at the co-operative mill during the crushing period. Farmers would be paid ₹2,821 per tonne of cane.

The government will soon transfer a special incentive of ₹195 per tonne to 7,000 farmers, who had supplied cane to the mill during the period 2021-22.

The sugar mill also envisions a production of 18 MW of power at its captive power plant. Of this, 3 MW will be for local use and the remaining 15 MW of power will be sold to Tangedco for distribution.

Earlier, Collector D. Mohan inaugurated the cane crushing at the sugar mill in the presence of Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi and MLAs N. Pugazhenthi (Vikravandi) and A.J. Manikannan (Ulundurpet).

