November 03, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Crafts Council of Puducherry is hosting a half-day candle making workshop on Saturday. The event, which is a part of its “A Craft by the Courtyard” workshop series, is scheduled at 2.30 pm at the INTACH Heritage centre, No:62, Aurobindo Street, Heritage Town, Pondicherry -605001.