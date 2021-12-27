Cancel New Year festivities: Narayanasamy

‘People from neighbouring States are most likely to converge on Puducherry’

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy called upon Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan urging them to ban the New Year celebrations in the larger interests of public safety against the backdrop of the persisting and newly-emerged variants of COVID-19.

In a virtual address to media, Mr. Narayanasamy said every New Year’s eve witnessed not less than about 10,000 visitors to the beach area alone. At a time when larger neighbouring States such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had banned celebrations, people from there were most likely to converge on Puducherry to welcome 2022.

Super spreader fear

With the Delta variant still around and the emergence of the new Omicron strain, the celebrations would potentially be super spreader events, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

In such a situation, the onus of any surge in coronavirus cases after New Year festivities would be on the Chief Minister for permitting a series of events that would draw sizeable crowds.

The Congress leader also urged the government to reconsider the conduct of the National Youth Festival from January 12 to 16. He said he was unable to figure out why the Centre and the Puducherry government decided to hold an event with a likely attendance of 8,000 delegates at a small place like Puducherry during the pandemic.

Trigger a spike

Expressing his concern that the event could trigger a spike in coronavirus cases, Mr. Narayanasamy said the larger interests of health and safety of the population ought to have been considered while mooting such an event.

He also questioned the move to convert the defunct AFT Mill as a stand-by Covid Care Centre instead of utilising the spacious IGMCRI.

On the cooperative bank scam where pledged ornaments were sold off by a couple of unscrupulous staff and replaced with imitation jewellery, Mr. Narayanasamy said it had shaken the faith of the people in the cooperative bank sector.

"Two officials of the bank have been arrested in the wake of unearthing of the scam. The police should crack down on the accused without bowing to any pressure to hush up the case," he said. He also alleged diversion of funds from various departments for distributing flood relief to ration cardholders.