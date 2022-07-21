Canadian envoy calls on Chief Minister
High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron Mackay on Thursday called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his chamber inside the Legislative Assembly complex. Consul General Benoit Prefontaine, Counsellor, Political and PR Head Mathew Loken and Trade Commissioner Subha Sundararajan were present.
