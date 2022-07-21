Canadian envoy calls on Chief Minister

High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron Mackay called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron Mackay on Thursday called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his chamber inside the Legislative Assembly complex. Consul General Benoit Prefontaine, Counsellor, Political and PR Head Mathew Loken and Trade Commissioner Subha Sundararajan were present.