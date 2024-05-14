GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Camps held to distribute caste, residence certificates to Class X, XII out students in Puducherry

Special camps were held in government schools at several constituencies. Distribution of certificates to students will be completed next month, says Collector

Published - May 14, 2024 12:13 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A student, along with her parent, filling out the form at a camp at Manimegalai Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Monday.

A student, along with her parent, filling out the form at a camp at Manimegalai Government Girls Higher Secondary School on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The revenue authorities have started distribution of caste and residence certificates to students who have cleared Class X and Class XII examinations. Students will no longer have to go through cumbersome procedures at revenue offices to collect the certificates essential for admission to college.

Following complaints of hardship faced by students in obtaining the certificates on time from revenue offices in the past, the District Administration took a decision early this month to organise special camps in schools for the distribution of caste and residence proof. 

In line with the decision taken by the District Administration, camps were held in government schools at several constituencies, including Nellithope, Kalapet, Villianur, Nettapakkam and Muthialpet, on Monday.

Hundreds of students, along with their parents, thronged the schools to obtain the certificates. The certificates were distributed to around 80 students till noon on the first day, authorities of Manimegalai Government Girls Higher Secondary School said.

“At least eight camps were held today after prior announcement. More camps will be held in the coming weeks. We plan to complete distribution of the certificates by next month to all students who plan to get admission in colleges,” District Collector A. Kulothungan told The Hindu.

Class X passed out students intending to join the same school for Class XI need not obtain the certificates. However, those students who have cleared the Class X exam and intending to pursue ITI need to obtain the certificate, he said.

Mr. Kulothungan inspected the camps held at M.O.H Girls Higher Secondary School and Chinnatha Girls Higher Secondary School at Kalapet.

