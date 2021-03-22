Campaigning likely to hit fever pitch soon in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

22 March 2021 01:39 IST

Campaigning for the April 6 Assembly election is set to hit fever pitch in the days ahead.

The BJP has lined up a host of star campaigners led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is due to visit on March 30.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at 5 p.m. at the Anglo-French Textiles’ grounds. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be in the city on Monday to lead a roadshow in support of NDA candidates, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the party’s manifesto during her visit on March 24.

Advertising

Advertising

The Congress-led Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance will launch its campaign at Kalapet at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Besides Congress top brass Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders from Tamil Nadu of the Congress, DMK, VCK and Left parties would also join electioneering.

Meanwhile, on Sunday actor Gautami arrived in the city after electioneering in Karaikal to campaign for the BJP candidates in Kamaraj Nagar and Lawspet.

During the rallies at various places, Ms. Gautami urged the voters to choose the NDA to ensure a golden era of growth and prosperity.