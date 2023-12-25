Campaigner for civic, linguistic causes dead

December 25, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

K. Selvam, civil society leader and grandson of poet Bharathidasan, died on Monday. He was 65 years old.

Mr. Selvam, who founded the Puducherry Thinkers’ Forum, had been an active campaigner for civic issues apart from associating with literary events after retiring as assistant director from the All India Radio Puducherry.

He is survived by wife and two children.

Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva, in a condolence message, noted that Mr. Selvam had been a constant advocate for the cause of linguistic pursuit and the institution of the Kalaimamani Awards.

