GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Campaigner for civic, linguistic causes dead

December 25, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

K. Selvam, civil society leader and grandson of poet Bharathidasan, died on Monday. He was 65 years old.

Mr. Selvam, who founded the Puducherry Thinkers’ Forum, had been an active campaigner for civic issues apart from associating with literary events after retiring as assistant director from the All India Radio Puducherry.

He is survived by wife and two children.

Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva, in a condolence message, noted that Mr. Selvam had been a constant advocate for the cause of linguistic pursuit and the institution of the Kalaimamani Awards.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.