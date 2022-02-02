Campaign to save Raj Nivas

Citizens’ collective petitions L-G

A petition to save the Raj Nivas, a Grade I A heritage structure and office-cum-residence of the Lt. Governor of Puducherry was launched on Monday. Started on Change.org by People for Pondicherry’s Heritage (PPH), a citizens’ group, the petition was addressed to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan.

“Pondicherry is known for its unique Franco-Tamil heritage and demolishing these buildings to create replicas is a sure way of moving towards a dangerous precedent,” said founder-member of PPH Kakoli Banerjee who started the petition.

“The Public Works Department, which is entrusted with the task of looking after these government buildings, fails to maintain them, and then at the first possible opportunity, want to demolish the building. If maintenance is done in time, there is no chance that the building will fall apart. Pondicherry is known for several successful restoration projects. None of these successfully restored buildings ever posed a threat to its occupants,” the petition said.

The petition said that restoration architects and contractors are of the opinion that restoration of the Raj Nivas could be done at a fraction of the cost compared to the cost of rebuilding a new structure. The Government is asking Conservation teams/ the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for a ‘commitment certificate’, a kind of a guarantee about the structural safety of a restored building.

“The fact is that a restored building needs to be maintained. This is the responsibility of the owner, which in this case, is the government. If they give a maintenance contract to the restoration team, a commitment certificate is feasible,” said Ms. Banerjee.