Campaign to reclaim degraded land launched across Puducherry

The Puducherry Biodiversity Council led a campaign to propagate the ‘direct to root’ watering technique adopted for tree planting in degraded forest areas of Puducherry, coinciding with World Enviornment Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan planted a banyan species on the campus of Forest and Wildlife Department, which co-hosted the programme themed land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.

As part of the campaign, deep root watering technique was adopted to establish mixed species plantation of total 5,000 tree saplings/ plants in the degraded urban and rural land areas.

P. Arulrajan, Conservator of Forests, also participated.

The species adopted included acacia modesta, mangifera indica, syzygium cumini, ficus religiosa, ficus bengalensis, psidium guajava and other species. Some of the mangrove species are also planted in the estuaries to rejuvenate coastal degraded regions, according to a note from the Council.

“The campaign aims to address the root cause of saline intrusion due to over exploitation of groundwater reserves that prevents recharging and leads to degradation of forested lands. We seek to achieve this by evolving a complete and multi-tiered ecosystem featuring trees, shrubs, herbs and grass,” said Mr. Arulrajan.

The campaign will involve planting mixed species across the degraded tracts in Puducherry in partnership with government institutions, colleges and self-help groups.

According to the Council, deep watering of plants is a special technique adopted for effective use of water in difficult terrains where soil air, soil water and soil nutrients are dipropionate in availability on the soil medium. The technique of deep watering at the root zone of every plant till they reach establishment stage as per the practice of silviculture facilitates nutrient intake by plants.

Ideally, soil should be aerated and watered timely with all the essential minerals and nutrients for growth and development of any vegetation especially tree species. However, there are edaphic and topographic conditions where availability of nutrients is erratic.

In such conditions, different measures are adopted to supply water/nutrients about 8-12 inches into the ground instead of wetting the surface. While deep root watering of trees is the best way to get trees quenched and thriving, using the right deep root watering system enhances efficiency. A bonus is the lesser quantity of water required.

Puducherry has adopted the innovative use of locally available eco-friendly mud pots with perforation for slow release of water and nutrients if required on odd seasons. Organic threads are used to plug holes or perforation to ensure slow release of sap as per the demand of the root zone and ensure an enriched root ecosystem, the Council said.

