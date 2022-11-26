Campaign to create awareness on gender equity begins

November 26, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh launches four-week-long campaign in Puducherry through video conferencing

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry State Rural Livelihoods Mission has launched a four week-long campaign to create awareness on gender equity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was launched by Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh through video conferencing in the presence of Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar on Friday.

A release from the Livelihoods Mission said the Union Minister also inaugurated three Gender Resource Centres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the campaign, the release said community volunteers would be involved to carry forward the message on gender sensitisation, violence against women and improving livelihood means of women.

Mr. Kumar, in his address, urged the women to actively participate in income generation programmes. He stressed the need to educate young women on the protection given to them by law against sexual exploitation. Schoolchildren should be imparted lessons about various forms of exploitation so that they could guard themselves against such violence, he said.

State Mission Director-cum-Project Director, PSLRM, Rishita Gupta, Project Executive Officer G. Johnson and State Project Manager, P. Lakshmanan were among those who participated, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US