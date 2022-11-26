Campaign to create awareness on gender equity begins

November 26, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry State Rural Livelihoods Mission has launched a four week-long campaign to create awareness on gender equity.

The programme was launched by Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh through video conferencing in the presence of Minister for Civil Supplies A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar on Friday.

A release from the Livelihoods Mission said the Union Minister also inaugurated three Gender Resource Centres.

On the campaign, the release said community volunteers would be involved to carry forward the message on gender sensitisation, violence against women and improving livelihood means of women.

Mr. Kumar, in his address, urged the women to actively participate in income generation programmes. He stressed the need to educate young women on the protection given to them by law against sexual exploitation. Schoolchildren should be imparted lessons about various forms of exploitation so that they could guard themselves against such violence, he said.

State Mission Director-cum-Project Director, PSLRM, Rishita Gupta, Project Executive Officer G. Johnson and State Project Manager, P. Lakshmanan were among those who participated, the release said.