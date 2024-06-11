ADVERTISEMENT

Call to re-examine CENTAC appointment

Published - June 11, 2024 07:37 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry State Student and Parents’ Welfare Association has called for reconstitution of the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) that had the challenging mandate of conducting admissions to professional courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a memorandum to the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister, the association president Bala Balasubramanian raised objections to the recent appointment of a person in the rank of assistant professor as CENTAC convenor.

The association also sought to know whether a search/selection committee had been constituted and what criteria was adopted.

The association called for reconsidering the composition of CENTAC in the interests of the student community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US