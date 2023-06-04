Call for evidence-based research on blood disorders

June 04, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Vikram Mathews, Professor of Haematology and Director, Christian Medical College and Hospital, Vellore, has underscored the need for evidence-based approaches in haematology research, especially in relation to blood disorders.

Delivering the MVK Iyer External Oration, organised recently under the auspices of the Scientific and Academic Forum (SAF) of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI), a constituent unit of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), Dr. Mathews said evidence-based and quality research could help alleviate the misery of those afflicted with acute myeloid leukemia and thalassemia.

In the oration, titled ‘Allogenic Hematopoetic Cell Transplantation”, Dr. Mathews also stressed the significance of having empathy and sensitivity to the needs of cancer patients. This, he added, was especially given the thrust on the provision for cost effective indigenously developed and reliable diagnostic and therapeutic modalities.

Earlier, K. Srikanth, president of Scientific and Academic Forum, MGMCRI, presented the Shri MVK Iyer orator medal and citation to Prof. Mathews.

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice Chancellor, Prashanth Rajagopalan, Vice Chairman, SBV and Director of MGM Healthcare and Ashok Kumar Das, Dean Academics, were among those who addressed the gathering.