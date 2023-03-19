Call for academia’s deeper engagement with maritime studies

March 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Director General, National Maritime Foundation (NMF), Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan, AVSM and Bar VSM, IN (Retd), has called for a deeper engagement of academia in the field of maritime strategic studies.

In his address at a lecture series hosted recently by the UGC Centre for Maritime Studies, Pondicherry University, the former Vice Admiral reiterated the importance of conceptual clarity in the field by illustrating how small missteps could lead to misdirection and thus, wrong approaches.

Unlike land, which was regarded as the natural habitat of man, whereas water represented a hotly contested environment that are politically uncontrollable unlike the former. Maritime issues are not country specific, but are same to every country, he said.

The NMF chief also gave a historical overview of great naval powers in the past, and how their navies turned those Empires into the world powers to convey to the student audience the importance of navy to a country and the modus operandi of naval operations.

He also outlined the Maritime Vision of India and its various policy frameworks and programmes formulated to achieve them.

Earlier, while inaugurating the lecture series, Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, Pondicherry University, emphasised the importance of Naval forces for India from the viewpoints of security and trade, while sharing his experience in the field of corrosion engineering, an input for the ocean technologies.

B. B. Mohanty, Dean of Social Sciences and International Studies, highlighted the importance of Indian ocean region and the geopolitics involved as it carries more than 75% of the world’s maritime trade and 50% of global oil.

A. Subramanyam Raju, Coordinator, UGC Centre for Maritime Studies, spoke of the growing need for academia’s focus on the maritime studies, as the oceans are considered as the future fortunes.

S.I. Humayun, Associate Professor of Centre for South Asian Studies, said the lectures aimed at highlighting the contemporary challenges facing India’s maritime security and how best to respond to them.