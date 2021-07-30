CAG report submitted

PUDUCHERRY

30 July 2021 00:53 IST

The Comptroller and Auditor General has submitted the finance audit report on the Union Territory for the year ended on March 31, 2020, to the Lieutenant Governor for tabling in the Legislative Assembly.

An official press note from the Accountant General said the audit report was forwarded to the Government on Thursday as mandated by Section 49 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963.

Advertising

Advertising