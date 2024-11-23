CAG forwards audit reports to L-G

The Comptroller and Auditor General has forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor, the Union Territory Finances Audit Report of Government of Puducherry, for the year ended March 2023. The CAG has also forwarded to the Lt. Governor, the Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services for the year ended March 2022, a press note here said.

In accordance with Section 49 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the CAG was mandated to forward the reports to the Lt. Governor before being tabled in the Legislative Assembly.

