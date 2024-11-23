ADVERTISEMENT

CAG forwards audit reports to L-G

Published - November 23, 2024 07:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Comptroller and Auditor General has forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor, the Union Territory Finances Audit Report of Government of Puducherry, for the year ended March 2023. The CAG has also forwarded to the Lt. Governor, the Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services for the year ended March 2022, a press note here said.

In accordance with Section 49 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the CAG was mandated to forward the reports to the Lt. Governor before being tabled in the Legislative Assembly. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US