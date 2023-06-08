HamberMenu
CAG finance audit report sent to L-G

June 08, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Territory Finances Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended March 2022 pertaining to the Government of Puducherry has been forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor for tabling in the Assembly.

According to an official press note, this was in accordance with Section 49 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, that requires the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to forward the UT Finances Audit Report for the Government to the Lt. Governor, who then causes it to be laid on the table of the Legislature.

