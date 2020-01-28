Puducherry

Cabinet to stick to its stand on offering VRS to staff of AFT mills

A view of the closed Anglo French Textile mill in Puducherry. C. Venkatachalapathy

A view of the closed Anglo French Textile mill in Puducherry. C. Venkatachalapathy   | Photo Credit: C_Venkatachalapathy

Meeting chaired by CM deliberated on closure notice issued by management

The government has decided to stick to its stand on introducing the voluntary retirement scheme at Anglo French Textile mills.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday deliberated on the closure notice issued by the management at the behest of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

According to a government source, the AFT issue was the only agenda before the Cabinet. After deliberations, the Cabinet decided to recommend to the Lt. Governor to withdraw the closure notice issued by the management and instead introduce the voluntary retirement scheme for 700-odd employees working in the mill.

The government, according to the source, was of the considered opinion that closing down a mill having huge assets would be detrimental to the interest of the Union Territory.

The closure notice should be kept in abeyance till the Union Ministry of Home Affairs gives its decision on the future course of action to be adopted for the defunct mill, the source added.

