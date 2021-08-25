Cabinet to meet today to finalise L-G’s address and Budget speech

All set: The Puducherry Assembly Secretariat has started preparations to conduct the Budget session. S.S. Kumar

PUDUCHERRY

25 August 2021 00:07 IST

Rangasamy invites Tamilisai Soundararajan to present the Budget tomorrow

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will chair a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to finalise the customary address of the Lt. Governor and Budget speech.

“The finance clearance for the draft of the Budget has come and the cabinet will meet on Wednesday to finalise the address of L-G and Budget speech,” a government source told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday met Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to formally invite her.

The National Democratic Alliance, led by the All-India NR Congress, had sought approval for presenting a Budget outlay of ₹10,100 crore, the source said.

“There could be some shortage but the exact amount will be known only after Union Ministry of Home Affairs formally communicates to us. We are expecting an intimation from MHA anytime,” said an official.

But the source said the outlay for the current financial year would be substantially higher than the Budget size of ₹9,000 for 2020-21. The administration had been running on the expenditure sanction given by Parliament for the last five months. In March, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a vote on account for ₹3,934 crore for April-August.

Mr. Rangasamy would present his Budget on Thursday evening after Lt. Governor’s address and the election for the post of Deputy Speaker, the source said.

The session is expected to last for around 10 days. The AINRC would keep Deputy Speaker's post and Government Whip while its alliance partner BJP would keep the post of Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Plea on live telecast

Meanwhile, president of the People’s Pulse P. Devanathan wrote a letter to the Assembly Secretary to telecast the proceedings live on social media and also put up a screen near Bharathi Park for the public to watch the proceedings.

He also wanted the proceedings to be telecast in the cabins of heads of departments to give timely inputs to Ministers when members raised questions.

During every Assembly session, work gets affected as officials need to be present physically in the Assembly to provide information to Ministers during the proceedings, he added.